Kazakh, Azerbaijani Presidents hold extended talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev held extended talks discussing the key issues of Kazakh-Azerbaijani strategic partnership, focusing on strengthening political, trade and economic, transport and transit, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«I’m fully satisfied with the meeting held in a narrow format, during which a detailed exchange of views on almost all issues of interaction between our countries in different spheres of cooperation took place. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are close countries, strategic partners and allies. Today, a Declaration on the enhancement of strategic partnership and allied relations between our countries are to be signed,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

Noting a 3fold rise in trade between the countries, the Kazakh President said that the governments should work to bring trade volumes to $1bn in the near future.

«I suggest holding the Decade of Culture of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan next year upon agreement between the governments,» added the Kazakh President.

For his part, the Azerbaijani leader thanked the Kazakh Head of State for accepting his invitation to visit Azerbaijan.

He noted that today saw a thorough discussion on a broad agenda of bilateral relations and international issues.

Following the talks, the Presidents signed a Declaration on strengthening strategic relations and deepening allied relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan as well as a Comprehensive program for development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan for 2022/26.

The Heads of State also held a briefing for mass media.

As part of the Kazakh President’s official visit to Baku, 10 documents were signed.





Photo: akorda.kz















