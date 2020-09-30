Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Kazakh, Azerbaijani parliaments discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

    30 September 2020, 14:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Speaker of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin has held talks with Speaker of the Milli Majilis (National Assembly) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova at the initiative of the Azerbaijani side, Kazinform has learnt from the Majilis’ press service.

    During the telephone talk, the sides mainly focused on the escalation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

    Speaker Nigmatulin told his Azerbaijani counterpart about Kazakhstan’s position outlined in the statement of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan calling the countries to resolve the conflict through peaceful negotiations.

    Additionally, the sides touched upon the issues of strengthening of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

    Earlier it was reported that on September 27 both Azerbaijan and Armenia had announced the escalation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Both countries declared the martial law.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Parliament Majilis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    New member of Kazakh Senate sworn in
    Kazakh Senate Speaker participates in int’l conference dedicated to Sultan Baybars in Egypt
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region