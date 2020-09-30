Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh, Azerbaijani parliaments discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 September 2020, 14:53
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Speaker of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin has held talks with Speaker of the Milli Majilis (National Assembly) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova at the initiative of the Azerbaijani side, Kazinform has learnt from the Majilis’ press service.

During the telephone talk, the sides mainly focused on the escalation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Speaker Nigmatulin told his Azerbaijani counterpart about Kazakhstan’s position outlined in the statement of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan calling the countries to resolve the conflict through peaceful negotiations.

Additionally, the sides touched upon the issues of strengthening of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Earlier it was reported that on September 27 both Azerbaijan and Armenia had announced the escalation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Both countries declared the martial law.


Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan   Parliament   Majilis  
