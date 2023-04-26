Kazakh Azamat Zheltyrguzov wins BraVo Classical International Award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On April 25, Astana Opera’s opera company director, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov won the BraVo Classical International Award. The famous baritone became the winner in the category Best Classical Performer from the Partner Country (Kazakhstan).

The fifth BraVo Classical Award Ceremony featured the brightest classical performers from more than ten countries – Kazakhstan, China, Turkey, Belarus, Serbia, Hungary and others, Kazinform cites the Astana Opera’s Press Office.

The ceremony took place on the Historic Stage of the Bolshoi Theatre. A festive atmosphere reigned that day both onstage and in the backstage area. The artists warmly congratulated each other, wishing success and new victories, and then went out to the audience in high spirits.

The listeners warmly welcomed the performance of the brilliant baritone from Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyguzov, who presented Robert’s aria from Tchaikovsky’s opera Iolantа. The bravura aria sounded remarkably beautiful and inspired. It is known that this is one of the most beloved parts in the singer’s repertoire. Warm applause was also given to the performances of the world-famous dancer Sergei Polunin, prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharova, the young internationally acclaimed pianist Ivan Bessonov, soprano Zhang Lei from China, the outstanding flutist from Turkey Şefika Kutluer, the rising star of the Belarusian opera Daria Gorozhanko, the unique Venezuelan trombonist Miguel Sánchez, and classical music stars from Serbia, Hungary and other countries.

«I am very happy to become a winner in the Best Classical Performer category,» Azamat Zheltyrguzov shares after the award ceremony. «Before me, in 2019, Astana Opera received this award in the classical art field in the Concert/Theatre Venue of the Year category. Our Kazakh colleague, opera singer Maira Mukhamedkyzy, was also granted this award for her talent. This year I was the one to receive this high award. When the organizing committee called me with the good news, I was surprised, because it was completely unexpected. I know that BraVo is an independent award that does its own monitoring. After the monitoring process, the committee members themselves choose the best in their categories. Thus, no one submits lists of artists from any particular country or opera house to participate in it. Certainly, it was an honor for me to become its winner in the fifth anniversary year of the award and to be here today, on the Historic Stage of the Bolshoi Theatre – one of the best opera houses in the world, where all world stars have sung, since the 19th, 20th centuries and now the stars of the 21st century perform here,» Azamat Zheltyrguzov said.

As a reminder, Astana Opera is celebrating its 10th anniversary season, which is full of various large-scale projects, premieres, tours and such pleasant achievements as its artists’ significant awards.

Over the span of his professional career, Azamat Zheltyrguzov has had several dozen victories in international and Kazakh competitions. He is known and loved not only in his homeland, but also far beyond its borders. The famous baritone is actively touring and is always a part of the largest musical events. For example, since February of this year, he has been taking part in the celebration by the world cultural community of the 150th anniversary of the outstanding composer Sergei Rachmaninoff.

«The first concert was a great success at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall with our famous musician, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Dolores Umbetaliyeva. Then I took part in the large-scale Rakhmaninoff Spring International Festival, which was held in Uzbekistan. There I sang with a wonderful pianist, Honored Artist of Uzbekistan Madina Fayziyeva. Next, I have a series of performances in Astana, Almaty, in the regions and regional centers of Kazakhstan, and before the end of the year I still want to have time to make a recording of Rachmaninoff’s art songs,» Azamat Zheltyrguzov shared his plans at the end of the conversation.

The Astana Opera team congratulated the winner and wished him further success in his creative work.