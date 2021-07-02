Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh-Australian duo sensationally beat 4-time Grand Slam winners in London

    2 July 2021, 13:29

    LONDON. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas and Australian Arina Rodionova have reached the second round of the Wimbledon ladies’ doubles event, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the opening round Diyas and Rodionova stunned 2nd-seeded four-time Grand Slam winners Kristina Mladenovic of France and Timea Babos of Hungary in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

    The Kazakh-Aussie duo needed 1h 13 minutes to eliminate Mladenovic and Babos.

    In the next round Diyas and Rodionova will clash with Russian Varvara Gracheva and Georgian Oksana Kalashnikova.

    Earlier two Kazakhstani tennis players propelled into the third round of the Grand Slam tournament - Elena Rybakina and Alexander Bublik.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana