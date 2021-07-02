Kazakh-Australian duo sensationally beat 4-time Grand Slam winners in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas and Australian Arina Rodionova have reached the second round of the Wimbledon ladies’ doubles event, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the opening round Diyas and Rodionova stunned 2nd-seeded four-time Grand Slam winners Kristina Mladenovic of France and Timea Babos of Hungary in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

The Kazakh-Aussie duo needed 1h 13 minutes to eliminate Mladenovic and Babos.

In the next round Diyas and Rodionova will clash with Russian Varvara Gracheva and Georgian Oksana Kalashnikova.

Earlier two Kazakhstani tennis players propelled into the third round of the Grand Slam tournament - Elena Rybakina and Alexander Bublik.



