Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh-Australian Bublik-Kyrgios propel into BOSS OPEN quarterfinal

    7 June 2022, 10:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World N°42 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in tandem with Australian Nick Kyrgios reached the quarterfinal of the ATP’s BOSS OPEN in Stuttgart, Germany, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan tennis Federation.

    In the opening round Bublik and Kyrgios defeated Mexican Hans Hach Verdugo and Austrian Philipp Oswald in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

    Bublik seeded 7th is set to start his singles run at the tournament later today against American Denis Kudla.

    Another Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov partnered with Pakistani Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi are set to face 2nd-seeded Australian John Peers and Slovak Filip Polasek in the first round of the tournament as well.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    2 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    3 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    4 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    5 President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov