Kazakh athletes win two medals at Asian Triathlon Championships in Nur-Sultan
25 July 2022 14:10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On July 23-24, the city of Nur-Sultan hosted the U23 &U19 Asian Triathlon Championships, a large-scale event that had been postponed for the coronavirus pandemic, Kazinform reports.

15 athletes represented Kazakhstan at the event, the National Olympic Committee says.

Among them was Daryn Konysbayev who won silver in the men’s U23 category.

Daryn was left behind by Oscar Coggins from Hong Kong who had set a high pace from the start and finished three stages in 1 hour 51 minutes and 14 seconds. Chinese athlete Qing Chen became the third in the race.

Japanese and Chinese teams led throughout the race in the women’s U23 category. Izumi Ikeguchi of Japan won gold with the result 2:10:26. Chinese Wen Wei and Xinyi Lin took silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the women’s U19 category Japan's Mako Hirazumi took first place, while Manami Hiyashi finished second. And Charlotte Hall, a junior from the Hong Kong team, settled for bronze.

In the men’s U19 event, Japanese Anu Omuro and Takuto Oshima grabbed gold and silver medals, accordingly. Kazakhstani Egor Krupyakov was also among the winners having claimed bronze.

The event brought together more than 100 athletes from 13 countries, including Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, China, and Kyrgyzstan.



Author:
Correspondent
