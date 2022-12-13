Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh athletes scoop bronze at 2022 World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix Final in Riyadh

13 December 2022, 11:15
RIYADH. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani para taekwondo athletes collected two bronze medals at the 2022 World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix Final in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Nurlan Dombayev hauled bronze in the men’s -80kg weight class, while Nyshan Omirali won bronze in the men’s +80kg weight category (K-44).

According to the ministry’s press service, Nurlan Dombayev currently tops the world para taekwondo rankins, while Nyshan Omirali has climbed to the 4th spot.

The 2022 World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix Final in Riyadh brought together 75 taekwondo athletes from 25 countries of the world.


Photo: press service of the MCS RK

