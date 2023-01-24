Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh athletes return from 2023 FISU World University Games

24 January 2023, 16:32
Kazakh athletes return from 2023 FISU World University Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani athletes who returned home after the 2023 FISU World University Games in Lake Placid, NY, were greeted at the Astana international airport, Kazinform has learned from the airport’s press service.

The 2023 FISU World University Games gathered over 1,500 athletes (832 males and 611 females) from 43 national student federations.

At the event Kazakhstan was represented by 78 members of national teams of the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

Team Kazakhstan captured 11 medals in 5 sports ranking 11th in the overall medal tally.

Photo:t.me/nqzairport



Sport   Kazakhstan  
