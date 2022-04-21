Go to the main site
    Kazakh athlete scoops bronze at World Taekwondo Championship

    21 April 2022, 14:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Ten of Kazakhstan won bronze at the G-2 Muju Korea World Taekwondo Championship, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation.

    Ten defeated 12 other taekwondo practitioners from 13 countries of the world to claim bronze. The championship was held in a virtual format.

    Gold went to a Korean athlete, while an American taekwondo practitioner hauled silver. Although Ten earned the same number of points as the American athlete, he settled for bronze.

    This is the second bronze medal for the Kazakhstani athlete as he already collected bronze at the 2020 World Taekwondo Championship in Seoul.

    Alexander Ten is a golden medalist of the 2nd Lents Taekwondo Worldwide Sports Online Poomsae Open 2020 held in Denmark.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

