Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh athlete scoops bronze at World Taekwondo Championship

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 April 2022, 14:55
Kazakh athlete scoops bronze at World Taekwondo Championship

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Ten of Kazakhstan won bronze at the G-2 Muju Korea World Taekwondo Championship, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation.

Ten defeated 12 other taekwondo practitioners from 13 countries of the world to claim bronze. The championship was held in a virtual format.

Gold went to a Korean athlete, while an American taekwondo practitioner hauled silver. Although Ten earned the same number of points as the American athlete, he settled for bronze.

This is the second bronze medal for the Kazakhstani athlete as he already collected bronze at the 2020 World Taekwondo Championship in Seoul.

Alexander Ten is a golden medalist of the 2nd Lents Taekwondo Worldwide Sports Online Poomsae Open 2020 held in Denmark.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Taekwondo  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand