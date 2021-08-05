Kazakh athlete finishes 39th in Tokyo Olympics race walking

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s athlete Georgi Sheiko finished 39th in the men’s 20 km race walking at the ongoing Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Kazinform reports quoting the official website of the Games.

Massimo Stano of Italy was the best clocking 1:21:05. Ikeda Koki and Yamanishi Toshikazu of Japan secured the silver and bronze medals correspondingly.

So far Kazakhstan won four bronze medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics – two bronze medals in weightlifting, one – in judo and one – in boxing.

The 2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.