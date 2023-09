Kazakh athlete disqualified at World Athletics Championships in Budapest

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani athlete Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui was disqualified in the women’s 10,000 m race at the World Athletics Championships to be held from 19-27 August 2023, in Budapest, Hungary, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

This February Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui won the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships title.