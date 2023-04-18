Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh Assaubayeva stuns highest-rated female chess player

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 April 2023, 10:00
Kazakh Assaubayeva stuns highest-rated female chess player Photo: instagram.com/askhat_oralov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayev beat Hou Yifan, a Chinese chess grandmaster, four-time Women's World Chess Champion, the highest-rated female chess player with her current FIDE ratings, in the first match between the Team World vs Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites alga.peterburg Instagram account.

The Team World takes the lead after the first day of the match so far.

Kazakh Assaubayeva sensationally stunned Hou Yifan, the highest-rated female chess player. In 2021 Bibisara became the youngest Women's Blitz World champion and was included into the Guinness World Records book. In 2022 she retained the title, the post reads.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Chess  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBO rankings
Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBO rankings