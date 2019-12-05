Go to the main site
    Kazakh artists win int’l festival grand prix in Spain

    5 December 2019, 20:04

    ATYRTAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau actors won the grand prix of the Theatrical Talents international festival held in Spain, Kazinform reports.

    Artists from more than ten countries took part in the festival held in the city of Lloret de Mar.

    The Kazakh youth theatre staged Zatmenie (Eclipse) antidrama in Kazakh. As a result, the jury consisting of professional musicians, choreographers, producers and artists awarded the Kazakh theatre the grand prix.

    Notably, the head of the jury, Marti Peraferrer, invited the young Kazakh actors to attend the FITAG 2020 Festival (Festival Internacional de Teatro Amateur de Girona (FITAG)), president of Fiestalonia Milenio David Dzhaparidze invited them to take part in the festivals to be held in Italy, France and Georgia.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

