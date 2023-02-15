Kazakh artist donates 10 mln tenge to quake-hit Türkiye after selling his paintings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known Kazakh painter Yerbolat Tolepbai donated 10 million tenge to fund aid to those affected by major quakes in Türkiye by selling his painting 'Umai Ana,' Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakh painter Tolepbai spearheaded the 'Kazakhstani artists' support for Türkiye' after hearing the news about the destructions, victims, and injured following a series of earthquakes rocking the country. Tolepbai was joined by his fellow artists. An auction was held right away.

«Türkiye needs support in this difficult period. So I set up an auction in no time,» said Tolepbai.

The 'Umai Ana' which is among the first top-quality works of Tolepbai was sold for 10 million tenge to a group of five buyers, who handed over the painting to the Turkish General Consulate in Almaty city.

«10 million tenge was donated to the General Consulate of Türkiye to fund aid to those affected by the major quakes. The painting 'Umai Ana' was also handed over,» said the Kazakh painter.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan will send another 55 tons of humanitarian assistance to Türkiye.

Notably, at least 31,974 people have been killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6, 2023.

Photo: qazradio.fm

