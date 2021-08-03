Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh army delegation visits Belarusian paratrooper unit

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 August 2021, 13:44
MINSK. KAZINFORM A delegation led by First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant-General Murat Bektanov visited the 38th Independent Guards Air Assault Brigade, representatives of the Belarusian Defense Ministry told BelTA.

The Kazakh delegation met with top officers of defense and law enforcement agencies of the city of Brest as well as veterans of the Airborne Forces and Special Operations Forces of Belarus, BelTA reports.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, First Deputy Defense Minister of Belarus, Major-General Viktor Gulevich and Lieutenant-General Murat Bektanov visited the Brest Fortress where they honored memory of Great Patriotic War victims and laid a wreath at the Wrath monument.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Belarus  
