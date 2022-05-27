Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh-Armenian transport and interregional cooperation discussed in Yerevan

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 May 2022, 19:13
Kazakh-Armenian transport and interregional cooperation discussed in Yerevan

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev met with Minister of Territorial Development and Infrastructure of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

During the conversation, the Ambassador informed about the main terms of the State-to-the-Nation Address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev «New Kazakhstan: the path of renewal and modernization», as well as about the upcoming national referendum on June 5, 2022 on amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Armenian side wished Kazakhstan progressive development and successful political and socio-economic modernization, expressing readiness to further expand bilateral and multilateral relations in all areas.

The Minister noted the effectiveness of the interregional online negotiations held in April this year and supported the initiative to carry out mutual trips of representatives of the regions of the two countries. The Armenian side stressed the importance of opening from June 2, 2022a direct regular flight of «FlyArystan» airline on the route Almaty-Yerevan-Almaty, as well as working out the Nur-Sultan-Yerevan-Nur-Sultan air connection. During the conversation, issues of the upcoming 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Kazakh-Armenian Commission for Economic Cooperation in Yerevan in 2022 were also discussed.


Foreign policy    Armenia   Kazakhstan   New Kazakhstan   Referendum  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final