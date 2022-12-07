Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh Arli Chontey 4th at 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Colombia

7 December 2022, 11:19
Kazakh Arli Chontey 4th at 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Colombia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh weightlifter Arli Chontey stopped one step away from the podium at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota, Colombia, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

He was 4th in the men’s 55kg event at the tournament after lifting 259kg in clean and jerk combination.

Theerapong Silachai of Thailand collected gold in the men’s 55kg weight category. Vietnamese Son Dinh Ngo settled for silver. Bronze went to Kim Young-Ho of South Korea.

In total, 13 weightlifters represent Kazakhstan at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota.


Photo: sports.kz


Теги:
Related news
Most regions to see no precipitation Dec 9 – Kazhydromet
Kazinform correspondent Arailym Murat wins International Nevsky Award
New mayor of Astana named
Read also
Most regions to see no precipitation Dec 9 – Kazhydromet
Titled chess player of Kazakhstan Oleg Dzyuban passes away
Tokayev meets newly appointed Supreme Court Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev
President receives Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov
State of emergency lifted in Ekibastuz city
Kazinform correspondent Arailym Murat wins International Nevsky Award
Kazakhstan’s Union of Construction Industry names new Chairman
New mayor of Astana named
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan may ban Arcelor Mittal's activity in its territory
2 Kazakh PM holds accountable ArcelorMittal Temirtau as another tragedy kills worker
3 First shift school students move to online learning in Astana
4 Criminal probe launched into worker’s death at Arcelor Mittal Temirtau
5 Tokayev meets newly appointed Supreme Court Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev

News

+7 701 759 90 19
© 2022 Kazinform
Яндекс.Метрика