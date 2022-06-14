Go to the main site
    Kazakh-Argentinian duo Golubev and Gonzalez stroll into Halle quarterfinal

    14 June 2022, 10:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev paired with Maximo Gonzalez of Argentina propelled to the quarterfinal of the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, Germany, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the first-round match the Kazakh-Argentinian duo defeated Hubert Hurkacz of Poland and American Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-7, 10-7.

    In the quarterfinal Golubev and Gonzalez will take on the winners of the Croatian Ivan Dodig and American Austin Krajicek vs Aussie Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell encounter.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

