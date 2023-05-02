Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh animated film Lullaby named best at Madfa Madrid Film Awards-2023

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
2 May 2023, 13:58
Kazakh animated film Lullaby named best at Madfa Madrid Film Awards-2023 Photo: t.me/Madeniet_zhane_sport_ministrligi

MADRID. KAZINFORM Short-length animated film Besik Zhyry (Lullaby) by Kazakh director Dilshat Rakhmatullin was named the Best Short FIlm Animation at the Madfa Madrid Film Awards-2023 film festival, Kazinform reports.

The film was created with the Ministry’s support.

More than 1,500 animations were submitted for the Madfa Madrid Film Awards-2023, which is a part of IMDb official contest. Every year the festival brings together the best works of talented film directors of the world.

«The Ministry of Culture and Sport plans to increase the share of Kazakh films in general distribution, including animated films, up to 35% by 2030. For this purpose, the Ministry sets a task to create at least 10 animation projects annually. Kazakhanimation Creative Association was established last year in Kazakhstan. This organization will let improve the skills of domestic animation specialists and provide support in the creation of animation projects,» a statement reads.

