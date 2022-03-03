Go to the main site
    Kazakh and Uzbek Presidents talked over phone

    3 March 2022, 15:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev talked over phone, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Heads of State focused on the trade and economic ties amid the current geological situation escalation. The Leaders highlighted importance of realization agreements achieved during the official visit of the Uzbek President to Kazakhstan.

    The parties agreed on further cooperation between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to boost bilateral trade and economic cooperation.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan President of Kazakhstan Economy
