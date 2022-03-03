Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh and Uzbek Presidents talked over phone

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 March 2022, 15:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev talked over phone, the Akorda press service reports.

The Heads of State focused on the trade and economic ties amid the current geological situation escalation. The Leaders highlighted importance of realization agreements achieved during the official visit of the Uzbek President to Kazakhstan.

The parties agreed on further cooperation between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to boost bilateral trade and economic cooperation.


