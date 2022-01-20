Go to the main site
    Kazakh and Uzbek Presidents talked over phone

    20 January 2022, 17:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Presidents shared views on further development of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The parties agreed to speed up the process of negotiations between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

    Besides, the sides discussed the key issues of political, trade and economic, investment, transport and transit, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Great attention was paid to ensuring stability and security in the region.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan President of Kazakhstan
