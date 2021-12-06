Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh and Uzbek Presidents hold briefing

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 December 2021, 17:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Following the talks in extended and restricted attendance the Heads of State held a joint briefing for journalists, the Akorda press service reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Uzbekistan is not just a good friend and important partner but also a fraternal country. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have common roots and common destiny. Trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation has expanded.

The parties exchanged views on pressing international and regional cooperation, achieved agreements on development of multilateral ties.

The Kazakh President noted that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are the largest economic partners in the region. Over the past 10 months the trade commodity grew by 30% to exceed USD 3.2 bln.

Priority attention during talks was paid to strengthening of trade and economic cooperation. The sides stressed the need to seek for new niches and widening trade. Kazakhstan confirmed readiness to increase exports of many goods to Uzbekistan ranging from shunting locomotives to consumer goods.

On the eve of the visit of Shavkat Mirziyoyev the III Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan was held in Turkestan. The Business Council took place the other day in the Kazakh capital. Following the events a considerable package of commercial agreements and contracts worth USD 6.6 bln was concluded.

Besides, the sides debated regional and global agenda issues, regional security and stability issues, including in the context of situation in Afghanistan.

