Kazakh and Uzbek PMs launched joint production of new cars in Kostanay

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM As part of the working trip to Kostanay Kazakh PM Askar Mamin took part in the opening ceremony of the joint Kazakh-Uzbek car assembly line of Chevrolet car new models at Kostanay auto plant, the PM’s press service reports.

During the linkup the Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Askar Mamin and Abdulla Aripov launched the joint project of SaryarkaAutoProm LLP and UzAutoMotors JSC. Above 1,000 workplaces are created there. It is expected to assemble Chevrolet Damas, Labo, Tahoe, Traverse, Trailblazer, Equinox, Malibu, Onix, Spark models.

Car manufacturing is one of the fastest growing industries of Kazakhstani economy. It is targeted to increase the country's car industry total output up to 100,000 cars a year.



