Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Industry

    Kazakh and Uzbek PMs launched joint production of new cars in Kostanay

    28 March 2020, 13:16

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM As part of the working trip to Kostanay Kazakh PM Askar Mamin took part in the opening ceremony of the joint Kazakh-Uzbek car assembly line of Chevrolet car new models at Kostanay auto plant, the PM’s press service reports.

    During the linkup the Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Askar Mamin and Abdulla Aripov launched the joint project of SaryarkaAutoProm LLP and UzAutoMotors JSC. Above 1,000 workplaces are created there. It is expected to assemble Chevrolet Damas, Labo, Tahoe, Traverse, Trailblazer, Equinox, Malibu, Onix, Spark models.

    Car manufacturing is one of the fastest growing industries of Kazakhstani economy. It is targeted to increase the country's car industry total output up to 100,000 cars a year.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Kostanay region Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Industry Transport Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Kostanay
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses
    Spring sowing campaign to end this week in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3