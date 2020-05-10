Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh and Uzbek PMs kick off construction of residential district in Myrzakent

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 May 2020, 13:46
Kazakh and Uzbek PMs kick off construction of residential district in Myrzakent

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin met with Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov in Myrzakent village in Maktaaral district in Turkestan region, the PM’s press service reports.

The Heads of Government surveyed the flood-hit territories in Maktaaral district, visited Nurlyzhol, Orgebas, Firdousi villages. Above 1,300 people and 220 units arrived there to eliminate flooding consequences.

The PMs got familiarized with the construction plan of a new residential estate, met with the locals and attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the first homes. It is planned to build homes, schools, a kindergarten and medical stations for 500 families of the flood-hit villages.

Pursuant to the President’s task people affected by floods in Maktaaral district will be provided with new or repaired housing , each will receive KZT 100,000.

photo

photo

photo

photo


Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman