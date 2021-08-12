Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh and Turkmen FMs talked over phone

    12 August 2021, 20:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy PM of Kazakhstan-Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers-Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a telephone conversation, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    The parties debated further strengthening of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan strategic partnership, cooperation in realization of agreements achieved during the Consultative meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia held this August 6.

    The sides also considered the schedule of the forthcoming high-level events.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Government of Kazakhstan Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued