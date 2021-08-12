Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh and Turkmen FMs talked over phone

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
12 August 2021, 20:36
Kazakh and Turkmen FMs talked over phone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy PM of Kazakhstan-Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers-Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a telephone conversation, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The parties debated further strengthening of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan strategic partnership, cooperation in realization of agreements achieved during the Consultative meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia held this August 6.

The sides also considered the schedule of the forthcoming high-level events.


