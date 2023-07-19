Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh and Tajik Presidents hold meeting in Jeddah

    19 July 2023, 21:19

    JEDDAH. KAZINFORM - On the sidelines of the first Summit «Central Asia – Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Gulf» in Saudi Arabia, Kazakh and Tajik Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon held a meeting, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Noting the high dynamics of Kazakh-Tajik relations’ development, the leaders of the two countries discussed the implementation of the agreements reached following the state visit of Emomali Rahmon to Astana this May.

    Special attention was attached to the further expansion of trade and economic interaction as well as strengthening of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

    An exchange of views on the issues of regional and international agenda took place as well. The schedule of upcoming events was discussed.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Tajikistan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan strengthen bilateral relations
    Kazakh and Georgian PMs hold meeting in Almaty
    Chairman of Religious Council of Caucasus expresses support for Congress of World and Traditional Religions' Leaders
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    5 Census 2022: Brazil home to 1.69 mi indigenous people