Kazakh and Tajik Presidents hold meeting in Jeddah

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM - On the sidelines of the first Summit «Central Asia – Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Gulf» in Saudi Arabia, Kazakh and Tajik Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon held a meeting, Kazinform cites Akorda.



Noting the high dynamics of Kazakh-Tajik relations’ development, the leaders of the two countries discussed the implementation of the agreements reached following the state visit of Emomali Rahmon to Astana this May.

Special attention was attached to the further expansion of trade and economic interaction as well as strengthening of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

An exchange of views on the issues of regional and international agenda took place as well. The schedule of upcoming events was discussed.