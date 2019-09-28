Kazakh and Russian tour operators visit Bayanaul sacred sites

PAVLODAR REGION. KAZINFORM The tourism and sports development department of Pavlodar region organized a three-day press tour for the leading tour operators of Kazakhstan and cross-border regions of Russia.

The event is dated to the International Tourism Day, pavlodarnews.kz reports.

The region maps out 80 itineraries embracing four key directions, namely, the Bayanaul resort area, Shaldai pine forest, salt lakes in Kulundy steppe and Irtysh bottom-land area.

The tour is purposed to showcase the region’s tourist potential.

On the first day the guests went ona general sightseeing tour around the city, visited the Potanin regional local history museum, the Bukhar Zhyrau literature and arts museum, the open-air museum, the Mashkhur Zhussup Mosque. Besides, they visited the sacred sites of the region, particularly, the Yeskeldy gorge, the Mashkhur Zhussup mausoleum, Toraigyr village,the Toraigyrov museum, and the Bayanaul national park. On the final day those present went to the Shaldai pinery. There are 11 tourist trails, five of them to the sacred sites.

Following the press tour there was signed a memo of cooperation to promote tourism in Pavlodar region.