Kazakh and Russian Presidents held a meeting

Adlet Seilkhanov
21 August 2021, 20:01
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who is on the working visit in Moscow has met with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin, Kazinform cites the press service of the Akorda.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged the views on the issues of regional security in the context of the situation in Afghanistan as well as the issues of Kazakh-Russian cooperation and interaction within integration groupings.

The Kazakh Head of State thanked the Russian Leader for inviting to visit Moscow.

He also commended the bilateral relations in the entire range of interaction.

«Kazakhstan and Russia are allies. The countries always cooperate in all issues including on international agenda, security issues or the issues of bilateral cooperation. It is encouraging that the relations between the countries are successfully developing in a spirit of strategic partnership,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

In his turn, Vladimir Putin noted the close ties between the countries.

«Given the pandemic, the trade turnover [between the countries] rose by more than 33% in the first half-year. We actively cooperate within the international organizations including the SCO, EAEU. There has been good progress in all areas. Our allied relations are strengthening acquiring new qualities,» said the Russian President.

The Russian Leader also mentioned the current issues of global and regional security, including the situation in Afghanistan. Putin noted that on Monday the CSTO is to convene via videoconference to «synchronize their watches». He added work is also planned within the SCO and CSTO according to the schedule in September.

The Kazakh President also pointed to the importance of interaction of the two countries in the context of the emerging challenges and threats.

