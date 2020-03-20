Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh and Russian Presidents debate coronavirus spread prevention issues

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
20 March 2020, 19:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Heads of State discussed issues related to preventing the spread of coronavirus in two neighboring countries, the Akorda press service reports.

Having noted with satisfaction the active contacts between the governments of Kazakhstan and Russia, the two presidents expressed a common opinion on strengthening coordination of actions between the executive bodies of both states. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to Vladimir Putin for providing 4 thousand sets of test systems. The Russian President said that as production increases, the Russian side will provide additional sets of test systems as humanitarian aid.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a request to the Russian leader to assist in the return of Kazakhstan citizens who are in Russia as transit passengers, as well as in border regions. Vladimir Putin replied that the Russian Government will help resolve the problem.

Vladimir Putin also noted the importance of further building up bilateral trade and economic cooperation and strengthening cooperation through the Eurasian Economic Union.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated his colleague on the successful implementation of the constitutional reform and expressed hope for a positive outcome of the national vote.


