Kazakh and Russian PMs talked over phone

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 December 2020, 19:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin and Chairman of the Government of Russia Mikhail Mishustin had a telephone conversation, the PM’s press service informs.

The parties debated practical realization of agreements between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart and President of Russia Vladimir Putin on joint measures to prevent COVID-19 spread. The Prime Ministers noted that the launch of Sputnik V vaccine production and forthcoming vaccination of Kazakhstanis would make a great contribution to preserving stable sanitary and epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan. Besides, the sides considered pressing issues of bilateral cooperation in trade and economic and transport spheres, industrial ties and intra-EAEU cooperation.

