Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh and Russian PMs hold talks

    20 October 2021, 21:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin and Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin held telephone conversation, the PM’s press service reports.

    The sides underscored the importance of strengthening coronavirus control in Kazakhstan and Russia, pressing issues of Kazakhstan-Russia trade and economic cooperation and promotion of joint projects in the spheres such as energy, transport, infrastructure and others. They also discussed cooperation within the EAEU, CIS and other integration associations.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people