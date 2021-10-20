Kazakh and Russian PMs hold talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin and Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin held telephone conversation, the PM’s press service reports.

The sides underscored the importance of strengthening coronavirus control in Kazakhstan and Russia, pressing issues of Kazakhstan-Russia trade and economic cooperation and promotion of joint projects in the spheres such as energy, transport, infrastructure and others. They also discussed cooperation within the EAEU, CIS and other integration associations.