Kazakh and Romanian energy ministers to meet in Astana

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 October 2022, 18:45
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 16th meeting of the Kazakhstan -Romania intergovernmental commission for trade and economic, scientific and technical cooperation will convene in Astana, Kazinform reports.

«The meeting will take place on October 6-7 in Astana. It will be co-chaired by Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov and Romanian Energy Minister Virgil-Daniel Popescu,» an official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Aibek Smadiyarov, told a briefing.

«Romania is one of the important trade partners of Kazakhstan in Europe. The sales between the two nations hit USD 1.57 bln, exports reached USD 48 mln. For the past seven months the commodity turnover hit USD 1.25 bln that is 31% more against the same period of 2021,» he said.


