Kazakh and Kyrgyz Prime Ministers talked over phone

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 June 2020, 22:28
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and new Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov held a telephone conversation, the PM’s press service reports.

Askar Mamin congratulated him on his appointment as the Prime Minister and wished him success in the country’s socioeconomic development. The sides debated the state and prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in trade and economic, water and energy and other sectors. Besides, they debated cooperation within the EAEU and other integration associations.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan   
