    Kazakh and Kyrgyz FMs debate measures to contain COVID-19

    13 April 2020, 21:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On April 13 Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov held a telephone conversation at the initiative of Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

    The sides debated measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection in the region and maintaining throughout capacity at checkpoints on Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan border. Special attention was paid to fulfillment of high-level agreements concluded earlier concerning ceaseless water passage form the Kirov water reservoir and Naryn-Syrdariya chain of power plants shortly before the vegetation period ahead.

    Kyrgyz FM expressed sincere gratitude to Kazakhstan for a decision to render humanitarian aid to deliver 5,000 tons of flour to Kyrgyzstan.


