Kazakh and Japan’s FMs hold talks in Tokyo
26 September 2022, 19:14

Kazakh and Japan’s FMs hold talks in Tokyo

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Pursuant to the President’s task Deputy Prime Minister -Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi arrived for a working visit in Tokyo to participate in a state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Upon arrival the Kazakh FM met with his Japan’s counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi. Expressing condolences on behalf of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and people of Kazakhstan, Tilueiberdi noted that Abe was a close friend of Kazakhstan and heavily contributed to strengthening relations between the two nations.

The sides noted that for a short period of time Kazakhstan and Japan achieved expanded strategic partnership and this year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

The ministers discussed a wide range of issues, ways to expand trade and economic and investment cooperation, and multilateral cooperation. They also debated the schedule of forthcoming high-level events.


Photo: Kazakh MFA’s press service


