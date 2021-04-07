Go to the main site
    Kazakh and Iranian FMs sign coop programme

    7 April 2021, 14:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Following the talks Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif signed the Cooperation Programme between the Ministries, Kazinform reports.

    The Kazakh FM said that today’s talks were fruitful from the point of view of defining prospects for cooperation between the two states and exchanging views on international situation. The Minister expressed gratitude to his counterpart for fruitful joint work.

    As earlier reported, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif during the official meeting debated the current state of cooperation between the states and prospects for its development.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Iran
