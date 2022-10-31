Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh and German FMs hold talks in Astana

31 October 2022, 14:00
Kazakh and German FMs hold talks in Astana
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Deputy PM - Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock who arrived in Kazakhstan to pay a visit, Kazinform reports.

The sides debated the current state and prospects for deepening bilateral political economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties and coordinated the countries’ stances on the international agenda. As this year marks the 30 th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Germany the parties noted the high level of political dialogue, and solid mutual benefit cooperation in trade and economic, and investment spheres.

The Kazakh Minister expressed confidence that the German FM’s visit to Kazakhstan will give impetus to economic and political cooperation between the two nations. In her turn, Annalena Baerbock said that Kazakhstan holds a clear position amid the current complicated geographic situation and deserves esteem.


