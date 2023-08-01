Kazakh and Georgian PMs hold meeting in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakh and Georgian prime ministers Alikhan Smailov and Irakli Garibashvili discussed the key areas of cooperation in trade, transport, and logistics in Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel UKIMET.



Georgia is an important and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus. The two countries saw the mutual trade turnover rise by almost 30% to reach $190 million over the past six months.

Kazakhstan and Georgia are actively strengthening partnership to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). In the past six months of this year, the volume of freight traffic via the Middle Corridor increased 77% to stand at 1.3 million tons.

Kazakh Prime Minister Smailov added that the interstate agreements reached gave an additional impetus to further development of the Corridor.

«We’re interested in increasing transport connectivity of the region and progressive improvement of the transit environment. In general, the Kazakh government is committed to continue multifaceted work to ensure dynamic development of Kazakh-Georgian partnership in all areas,» said the Kazakh Prime Minister.

For his part, Irakli Garibashvili confirmed the readiness of Georgia to strengthen effective work with Kazakhstan across the full range of bilateral cooperation.