    Kazakh and Azerbaijani PMs talk by phone

    13 January 2022, 18:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Prime Minister Ali Hidayat oglu Asadov, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

    Prime Minister Asadov took the opportunity to congratulate Alikhan Smailov on the occasion of his appointment as the new Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He also extended his deepest condolences to the families of those killed as a result of aggression of destructive forces and expressed support to people of Kazakhstan in such difficult moment.

    For his part, Prime Minister Smailov noted that Azerbaijan is a reliable strategic partner of Kazakhstan. Nur-Sultan and Baku enjoy constructive political dialogue and fruitful cooperation in a wide spectrum of bilateral relations. We are keen to deepen and expand the mutually profitable trade and economic ties, he said.

    The Azerbaijani Prime Minister went on to invite Alikhan Smailov to pay a visit to Azerbaijan at his convenience.

    Azerbaijan is an important trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan. Following results of 10 months of 2021 the two-way trade amounted to $261 million, that is three times more than in the analogous period of 2020 and much higher than in pre-pandemic 2019.

    This year will mark 30 years since Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan established diplomatic relations.

