Kazakh and Armenian companies intensify cooperation

Adlet Seilkhanov
26 April 2023, 19:46
Kazakh and Armenian companies intensify cooperation Photo: gov.kz

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM – With the assistance of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Armenia and the Embassy of Kazakhstan, a Kazakh-Armenian online business forum was held as part of the upcoming 9th meeting of the joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, which is scheduled for April 27-28, 2023 in Yerevan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA.

The event was attended by 47 Kazakh and Armenian entrepreneurs, national companies Kazakh Export, Qaz Trade, Kazakh Invest, the Eurasian Development Bank, Arcelor Mittal Temirtau JSC, Enterprise Armenia Investment Support Center, South Caucasus Railway CJSC, etc.

In order to intensify investment cooperation and increase bilateral trade, the participants presented the existing significant potential, opportunities and tools for stimulating the export and import of the two countries, as well as discussed logistics issues, including in the field of finance and insurance. The agreements reached following the results of the business forum will be considered by the working bodies of the Kazakh-Armenian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation – the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia.


