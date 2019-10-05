Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Ambassador visits Utena district in Lithuania

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
5 October 2019, 14:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Viktor Temirbaev paid a working visit to the Utena district of Lithuania, the MFA press service informs.

The Diplomat met with the Mayor of the Utena District Municipality Alvydas Katinas and visited the largest in the Baltic countries meat processing factory Utenos mėsa (Biovela company), the largest in the region knitting factory Utenos trikotažas, as well as A. and M. Miškiniai Public Library.

During the meetings, agreements were reached on cooperation between one of the most picturesque and historical regions of Lithuania with the regions of Kazakhstan, as well as specific economic and cultural projects were discussed.

Utena is not among the largest cities of the country. Despite that a bunch of the largest manufactures in the Baltic region are concentrated here .

For example, the Biovela company and its meat processing factory Utenos mėsa produce 53 thousand tons of meat per year, worth more than 135 million euros. The company collaborates with major brands such as McDonald’s and Hesburger.

The knitwear factory «Utenos trikotažas» produces more than 70 tons of fabric per year for a total of more than 28 million euros, having a well-known across Europe brand About.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and EU  
