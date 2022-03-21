Go to the main site
    Kazakh Ambassador visits KAPSARC

    21 March 2022, 12:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On March 17, 2022, H.E. Mr. Berik Aryn, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, met with Fahad Alajlan, the President of the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC).

    During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation between KAPSARC and Kazakh research institutes and centers in the field of energy, including oil and gas markets, economic diversification, energy security, climate change, environmental protection, etc, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    In this context, the Ambassador informed on the development of the energy sector in Kazakhstan and the government’s priorities in diversifying the national economy and reducing the economy’s dependence on oil and gas exports.

    In addition, the Kazakh diplomat briefed the head of KAPSARC on the main highlights of the recent State of the Nation Address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev entitled «New Kazakhstan: Path of Renewal and Modernization.» He underlined that this Address determines a new program of political reforms and several socio-economic measures.

    KAPSARC President Fahad Alajlan highly appreciated the measures taken in Kazakhstan to develop the energy sector and expressed readiness to establish bilateral cooperation that will serve the interests of the two countries and peoples.

    After the meeting, the Saudi side organized a tour of the KAPSARC facilities and presented a research base for developing the oil and gas sector globally, including achieving carbon neutrality through applying the Saudi concept of the circular carbon economy.

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
