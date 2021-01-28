Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Ambassador, Turkish Vice President discussed bilateral coop

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 January 2021, 17:15
ANKARA. KAZINFORM –Kazakh Ambassador to Turkey Abzal Saparbekuly and Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay met to discuss the issues of bilateral and multilateral strategic cooperation between the fraternal countries, in particular the implementation of the agreements reached at the 11th session of the Kazakh-Turkish Intergovernmental Economic Commission as well as the dates for the next session, Kazinform reports.

The meeting also focused on the issues regarding the holding of the Summit of the Turkic speaking countries in Turkestan, investment cooperation, including additional mechanisms for stimulating bilateral investments, ways to expand cooperation in that area, as well as development of export and import agreements between Kazakhstan and Turkey.

According to the Kazakh Ambassador, the trade and economic and investment relations between the two countries remain positive owing to the close and trustful ties between the two leaders.

In his turn, Mr Oktay underscored the importance of joint efforts to create conditions for increasing the turnover to up to $5bn in the shortest time possible and within the tasks set by the Heads of State.

The sides agreed to hold a video conference between the relevant ministries to speed up the implementation of the agreements reached by the Kazakh-Turkish Intergovernmental Economic Commission.

The turnover between the country stood $2.8bn over 11 months of 2020, and the amount of investment from Turkey in the Kazakh economy in the third quarter amounted to $282.5mln.

News
