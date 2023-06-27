Kazakh ambassador took part in Int’l Conference on Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca

MECCA. KAZINFORM – The international conference on the organization of the pilgrimage was held, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The event was organized by the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan and was attended by Supreme Mufti Nauryzbai Haji Taganuly, the Chairman of Spiritual Administration of Kazakhstan, Berik Aryn, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom Saudi Arabia, Ali Erbash, the Chairman of Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Turkey, Jaloliddin Khamrokulov, the Deputy Chairman of Spiritual Administration of Uzbekistan, Samidin Atabayev, the Deputy Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, Salman Musayev, the First Deputy Supreme Mufti of Azerbaijan, Ruslan Kospanov, the Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Jeddah, as well as representatives of domestic and Saudi touristic companies involved in the organization of the pilgrimage, and more than 250 Kazakh pilgrims.

In his welcoming speech, Ambassador Aryn spoke about state policy in the sphere of religious activity and ensuring freedom of religion, about the measures taken to create the necessary conditions for the unhindered performance of religious rituals by Kazakh citizens. In addition, he informed about the work carried out by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Riyadh and the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Jeddah to ensure the safety, health and safe stay of pilgrims in holy places.

The Kazakh Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Government of the Kingdom, including the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, for their great efforts to create favorable conditions for the unhindered performance of the Hajj rituals.

In conclusion, the Kazakh diplomat wished all the pilgrims a safe Hajj and return to their homeland.

After the conference, a separate meeting was held with members of Kazakhstan's Hajj Mission, preachers and heads of touristic companies involved in the organization the Hajj. During the meeting they discussed organizational issues related to monitoring the health of pilgrims, compliance with safety measures, the proper conduct of preaching activities by imams, the order of interaction with the Kazakh Consulate General and local authorities in case of issues requiring prompt solutions.

It should be noted that according to the official quota, allocated by the Government of Saudi Arabia in 2023, 4000 pilgrims from Kazakhstan arrived in Mecca to perform the Hajj. To provide a package of services for the organization of the Hajj on a competitive basis the Spiritual Administration selected 18 Kazakh touristic companies, as well as four airlines (SCAT, Jazeera Airways, Turkish Airlines, Flynas). In general, according to official reports of the Saudi authorities, more than 1.6 million pilgrims from all over the world have arrived to perform the Hajj this year.